Despite what health officials call "a really rare event" and "less than one in a million," the COVID-19 vaccine produced by Johnson and Johnson has been paused after rare reports of blood clots involving six women, one of whom died. More than 6.8 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine have been given in the U.S., the vast majority with no or mild side effects. At the same time, former President Donald Trump wrote a letter deeply criticizing the move by regulators to recommend the pause. "The results of this vaccine have been extraordinary but now its reputation will be permanently challenged," Trump said. White House Correspondent, Owen Jensen reports.