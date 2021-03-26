Stick to non-violence: Cardinal Bo tells protesters | SW NEWS | 221 In crisis-hit Myanmar, the country’s top prelate, Cardinal Charles Bo, is seen as a mediator between the civilians and the armed … More

In crisis-hit Myanmar, the country’s top prelate, Cardinal Charles Bo, is seen as a mediator between the civilians and the armed forces which took control of the country on February 1st. Now, the Cardinal has come out with a statement urging the pro-democracy protesters not to “go down the path of violent struggle”. Pope condoles victims of terror in Niger, expresses concern for Australian flood victims Pope Francis has expressed deep grief for victims of terrorist attacks in the sub-Saharan nation of Niger in Africa. This comes after a series of recent attacks has left 137 dead. During his weekly General Audience, the Holy Father said he is praying for the victims, their families, and the whole population. Contribute generously to Good Friday Collection, says Custos of Holy Land In a video message, the Custos of the Holy Land, Br Francesco Patton, invites Catholic faithful to support the work of the Franciscans of the Custody of the Holy Land through the Traditional Good Friday Collection. Their role is to maintain the sacred sites in Israel and the Palestinian Authority territories. USCCB praises repealing of death penalty in Virginia The repealing of the death penalty in the Commonwealth of Virginia in the US has been hailed by the country’s national bishops’ conference. Archbishop Paul Coakley of Oklahoma City, who heads the Committee on Domestic Justice and Human Development of the conference, has welcomed the move in a statement, calling it a “bold step towards a culture of life”. US bishops pray for victims of Colorado shooting, urge support for victims of violence Regarding the recent fatal shooting in a supermarket in Boulder, Colorado, the US bishops conference has issued a separate statement in which they pray for the victims, their families, and friends. Salesian nun and renowned economist appointed under-secretary of Vatican Dicastery Another female religious has been appointed to a key position in the Vatican. On March 24th, the Holy Father appointed Salesian nun Sr Alessandra Smerilli as under-secretary for Faith and Development in the Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development. Scottish top court overturns government ban on public worship Believers in Scotland rejoice as its Supreme Civil Court has overturned the nation’s ban on public worship. The top court has ruled that the government’s prohibition of public worship is unlawful. On January 4th, the Scottish government banned public worship for the second time since the pandemic broke out. Pope recalls “Urbi et Orbi” blessing and pandemic in Vatican’s new book Approaching the first anniversary of Pope Francis’s “Urbi et Orbi” blessing during the onset of the pandemic, the Vatican Dicastery for Communication has announced the publication of a new book, recollecting those historic and challenging moments.