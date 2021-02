TRADCATKNIGHT: NEW! SPECIAL GUEST VIDEO INTERVIEW: FEBRUARY 19: RICK WILES (TRUNEWS), “BENEDICT XVI IS THE TRUE POPE AND THE GLOBAL BRAIN AGENDA”

RICK WILES FROM TRUNEWS JOINS THE SHOW FOR THE FIRST TIME TO DISCUSS:THE COVID 19 SITUATION, WHERE DO WE GO FROM HERE?, BENEDICT THE XVI IS THE TRUE POPE, LAVENDAR MAFIA, DEPOPULATIONIST’S, BILL GATES, DAVOS MEETING, ZIONISM, SON OF PERDITION IS CLOSE & THE GLOBAL BRAIN AGENDA! DONT DARE MISS THIS ONE FRIENDS.