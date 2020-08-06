Clicks18
God Healing COVID 19 in Hospital
Bishop Joseph Castillo from The River Tulsa in Oklahoma had a healing service in Manila Philippines Medical City and saw 130 doctors and front liners surrender their life to Jesus Christ. And shared healing and prayed for covid-19 patients who received divine healing from the Holy Spirit.
Don’t bring God in to a lie.