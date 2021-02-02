Clicks2.1K
February 3 Saint Blaise Bishop and Martyr († 316) DubrovnikTVnet Dubrovnik on Feb 7, 2014 Saint Blaise devoted the earlier years of his life to the study of philosophy, and afterwards became a …More
February 3 Saint Blaise Bishop and Martyr († 316)
DubrovnikTVnet Dubrovnik on Feb 7, 2014 Saint Blaise devoted the earlier years of his life to the study of philosophy, and afterwards became a physician. In the practice of his profession he saw so much of the miseries of life and the hollowness of worldly pleasures, that he resolved to spend the rest of his days in the service of God. From being a healer of bodily ailments, he became a physician of souls, then retired for a time, by divine inspiration, to a cavern where he remained in prayer.
When the bishop of Sebaste in Armenia died, Blaise, much to the gratification of the inhabitants of that city, was chosen to succeed him. Saint Blaise at once began to instruct his people, as much by his example as by his words, and the great virtues and sanctity of the servant of God were attested by many miracles. From all parts, the people came flocking to him for the cure of bodily and spiritual ills.
When the governor of Cappadocia and Lesser Armenia, Agricolaus, began a persecution by order of the Emperor Licinius, Saint Blaise was seized. After interrogation and a severe scourging, he was hurried off to prison. While he was under custody, a distraught mother, whose only child was dying of a throat disease, threw herself at his feet and implored his intercession. Touched at her grief, he offered up his prayers, and the child was cured.
The prisoner was brought before Agricolaus again for further questioning, and again was whipped while tied to a pillar. He was spared from drowning when thrown into a lake; the governor ordered then that he be beheaded. At the execution site he prayed aloud to God for his persecutors, and asked that in the future those who would invoke him might be aided, as he had been permitted to assist them during his lifetime. Our Lord appeared to him and said in a voice which all bystanders heard, that He granted his prayer. Since that time his intercession has often been effectually solicited, especially in cases of all kinds of throat problems.
Reflection. There is no sacrifice which, by the aid of grace, human nature is not capable of accomplishing. When Saint Paul complained to God of the violence of temptation, God answered, My grace is sufficient for thee, for strength is made perfect in infirmity.
Little Pictorial Lives of the Saints, a compilation based on Butler's Lives of the Saints and other sources by John Gilmary Shea (Benziger Brothers: New York, 1894); Les Petits Bollandistes: Vies des Saints, by Msgr. Paul Guérin (Bloud et Barral: Paris, 1882), Vol. 2
DubrovnikTVnet Dubrovnik on Feb 7, 2014 Saint Blaise devoted the earlier years of his life to the study of philosophy, and afterwards became a physician. In the practice of his profession he saw so much of the miseries of life and the hollowness of worldly pleasures, that he resolved to spend the rest of his days in the service of God. From being a healer of bodily ailments, he became a physician of souls, then retired for a time, by divine inspiration, to a cavern where he remained in prayer.
When the bishop of Sebaste in Armenia died, Blaise, much to the gratification of the inhabitants of that city, was chosen to succeed him. Saint Blaise at once began to instruct his people, as much by his example as by his words, and the great virtues and sanctity of the servant of God were attested by many miracles. From all parts, the people came flocking to him for the cure of bodily and spiritual ills.
When the governor of Cappadocia and Lesser Armenia, Agricolaus, began a persecution by order of the Emperor Licinius, Saint Blaise was seized. After interrogation and a severe scourging, he was hurried off to prison. While he was under custody, a distraught mother, whose only child was dying of a throat disease, threw herself at his feet and implored his intercession. Touched at her grief, he offered up his prayers, and the child was cured.
The prisoner was brought before Agricolaus again for further questioning, and again was whipped while tied to a pillar. He was spared from drowning when thrown into a lake; the governor ordered then that he be beheaded. At the execution site he prayed aloud to God for his persecutors, and asked that in the future those who would invoke him might be aided, as he had been permitted to assist them during his lifetime. Our Lord appeared to him and said in a voice which all bystanders heard, that He granted his prayer. Since that time his intercession has often been effectually solicited, especially in cases of all kinds of throat problems.
Reflection. There is no sacrifice which, by the aid of grace, human nature is not capable of accomplishing. When Saint Paul complained to God of the violence of temptation, God answered, My grace is sufficient for thee, for strength is made perfect in infirmity.
Little Pictorial Lives of the Saints, a compilation based on Butler's Lives of the Saints and other sources by John Gilmary Shea (Benziger Brothers: New York, 1894); Les Petits Bollandistes: Vies des Saints, by Msgr. Paul Guérin (Bloud et Barral: Paris, 1882), Vol. 2
One more comment from Irapuato
Stylita kostelník Saints of the Day:
Alois Andritzki
Anatolius of Salins
Anna the Prophetess
Ansgar
Berlinda of Meerbeke
Blaise
Blasius of Armentarius
Blasius of Oreto
Caellainn
Celerinus of Carthage
Claudine Thevenet
Clerina of Carthage
Deodatus of Lagny
Eutichio
Evantius of Vienne
Felix of Africa
Felix of Lyons
Hadelin of Chelles
Helena Stollenwerk
Helinand of Pronleroy
Hippolytus of …More
Alois Andritzki
Anatolius of Salins
Anna the Prophetess
Ansgar
Berlinda of Meerbeke
Blaise
Blasius of Armentarius
Blasius of Oreto
Caellainn
Celerinus of Carthage
Claudine Thevenet
Clerina of Carthage
Deodatus of Lagny
Eutichio
Evantius of Vienne
Felix of Africa
Felix of Lyons
Hadelin of Chelles
Helena Stollenwerk
Helinand of Pronleroy
Hippolytus of …More
Stylita kostelník Saints of the Day:
Alois Andritzki
Anatolius of Salins
Anna the Prophetess
Ansgar
Berlinda of Meerbeke
Blaise
Blasius of Armentarius
Blasius of Oreto
Caellainn
Celerinus of Carthage
Claudine Thevenet
Clerina of Carthage
Deodatus of Lagny
Eutichio
Evantius of Vienne
Felix of Africa
Felix of Lyons
Hadelin of Chelles
Helena Stollenwerk
Helinand of Pronleroy
Hippolytus of Africa
Ia of Cornwall
Ignatius of Africa
John Nelson
John Zakoly
Laurentinus of Carthage
Laurentius of Carthage
Lawrence the Illuminator
Liafdag
Lupicinus of Lyon
Margaret of England
Marie Rivier
Oliver of Ancona
Philip of Vienne
Remedius of Gap
Sempronius of Africa
Tigrides
Werburga of Bardney
Werburga of Chester
—
Martyrs of Perga – 4 saints
—
Adelino of Celles
Heridag of Hamburg
John Vallejo
Leonio
Simeon the Elder
Trifun
catholicsaints.info/3-february/
Alois Andritzki
Anatolius of Salins
Anna the Prophetess
Ansgar
Berlinda of Meerbeke
Blaise
Blasius of Armentarius
Blasius of Oreto
Caellainn
Celerinus of Carthage
Claudine Thevenet
Clerina of Carthage
Deodatus of Lagny
Eutichio
Evantius of Vienne
Felix of Africa
Felix of Lyons
Hadelin of Chelles
Helena Stollenwerk
Helinand of Pronleroy
Hippolytus of Africa
Ia of Cornwall
Ignatius of Africa
John Nelson
John Zakoly
Laurentinus of Carthage
Laurentius of Carthage
Lawrence the Illuminator
Liafdag
Lupicinus of Lyon
Margaret of England
Marie Rivier
Oliver of Ancona
Philip of Vienne
Remedius of Gap
Sempronius of Africa
Tigrides
Werburga of Bardney
Werburga of Chester
—
Martyrs of Perga – 4 saints
—
Adelino of Celles
Heridag of Hamburg
John Vallejo
Leonio
Simeon the Elder
Trifun
catholicsaints.info/3-february/