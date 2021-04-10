A Look Back at Prince Philip's Visits to the Vatican | EWTN News Nightly Princess Elizabeth and Prince Philip met Pope Pius XII in 1951 at the Vatican, a year before Elizabeth became Queen. In 1961, … More





Princess Elizabeth and Prince Philip met Pope Pius XII in 1951 at the Vatican, a year before Elizabeth became Queen. In 1961, Queen Elizabeth visited the Vatican with Prince Philip by her side. It was the first time a British Monarch had visited a Pope in almost 40 years. The Pope at the time was Pope Saint John the 23rd. Prince Philip would return to the Vatican a few more times, like in 1980, when the royal couple had a private meeting with Pope Saint John Paul II, where they invited him to visit the United Kingdom. They would both return to meet the now Saint in 2000. The Queen and Prince also greeted Pope Benedict the 16th during his four-day visit to the United Kingdom in 2010. Prince Philip's final visit to the Vatican was in 2014 when he joked and laughed with Pope Francis as they exchanged gifts; the prince offering the Holy Father a bottle of Scottish Whiskey. Rome Correspondent, Colm Flynn reports. Don't miss out on the latest news and analysis from a Catholic perspective. Get EWTN News Nightly delivered to your email: A Look Back at Prince Philip's Visits to the Vatican | EWTN News NightlyPrincess Elizabeth and Prince Philip met Pope Pius XII in 1951 at the Vatican, a year before Elizabeth became Queen. In 1961, Queen Elizabeth visited the Vatican with Prince Philip by her side. It was the first time a British Monarch had visited a Pope in almost 40 years. The Pope at the time was Pope Saint John the 23rd. Prince Philip would return to the Vatican a few more times, like in 1980, when the royal couple had a private meeting with Pope Saint John Paul II, where they invited him to visit the United Kingdom. They would both return to meet the now Saint in 2000. The Queen and Prince also greeted Pope Benedict the 16th during his four-day visit to the United Kingdom in 2010. Prince Philip's final visit to the Vatican was in 2014 when he joked and laughed with Pope Francis as they exchanged gifts; the prince offering the Holy Father a bottle of Scottish Whiskey. Rome Correspondent, Colm Flynn reports. Don't miss out on the latest news and analysis from a Catholic perspective. Get EWTN News Nightly delivered to your email: ewtn.com/tv/shows/ewtn-news-nightly