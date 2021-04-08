Clicks1K
April 9 Ss. Mary Cleophas, Liborius, Bs. Lindalva, Marguerite Rutan, Katarzyna Faron.
April 9 Ss. Mary Cleophas, Liborius, Bs. Lindalva, Marguerite Rutan, Katarzyna Faron.
irapuato on 9.4.2015. Historically today is the feast of St. Mary of Clophas, Mother of St. James the Less and Joseph, wife of Cleophas (or Clopas or Alpheus). She was one of the "Three Marys" who served Jesus and was present at the Crucifixion , and accompanied Mary Magdalen to the tomb of Christ. Tradition reports that she went to Spain as a missionary. Mary reportedly died at Ciudad Rodrigo. Another tradition states that she went to France with St. Lazarus and his sisters. www.catholicculture.org/…/day.cfm
Liborius of Le Mans (c. 348–397) was the second Bishop of Le Mans. He is the patron saint of the cathedral and archdiocese of Paderborn in Germany. wikipedia
Katarzyna Faron
Lindalwa Justo de Oliveira
Marguerite Rutan
catholicsaints.info/9-april/
Easter Thursday
Saint(s) of the day : Bl. Lindalva Justo de Oliveira, Virgin, Religious and Martyr (1953-1993)
Other saints of the day
Readings
Commentary of the day : Saint Cyril of Alexandria
“Look at my hands and my feet, that it is I myself. Touch me”
Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ according to Saint Luke 24:35-48.
Saint(s) of the day : Bl. Lindalva Justo de Oliveira, Virgin, Religious and Martyr (1953-1993)
Other saints of the day
Readings
Commentary of the day : Saint Cyril of Alexandria
“Look at my hands and my feet, that it is I myself. Touch me”
Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ according to Saint Luke 24:35-48.
The disciples of Jesus recounted what had taken place along the way, and how they had come to recognize him in the breaking of bread.
While they were still speaking about this, he stood in their midst and said to them, "Peace be with you."
But they were startled and terrified and thought that they were seeing a ghost.
Then he said to them, "Why are you troubled? And why do questions arise in your hearts?
Look at my hands and my feet, that it is I myself. Touch me and see, because a ghost does not have flesh and bones as you can see I have."
And as he said this, he showed them his hands and his feet.
While they were still incredulous for joy and were amazed, he asked them, "Have you anything here to eat?"
They gave him a piece of baked fish;
he took it and ate it in front of them.
He said to them, "These are my words that I spoke to you while I was still with you, that everything written about me in the law of Moses and in the prophets and psalms must be fulfilled."
Then he opened their minds to understand the scriptures.
And he said to them, "Thus it is written that the Messiah would suffer and rise from the dead on the third day
and that repentance, for the forgiveness of sins, would be preached in his name to all the nations, beginning from Jerusalem.
You are witnesses of these things.
dailygospel.org/M/AM/
Acacius of Amida
Aedesius of Alexandria
Antony of Pavoni
Brogan
Casilda of Toledo
Concessus the Martyr
Demetrius the Martyr
Dotto
Eupsychius of Cappadocia
Gaucherius
Hedda the Abbot
Heliodorus of Mesopotamia
Hilary the Martyr
Hugh of Rouen
Innocent of Berzo
James of Padua
John of Vespignano
Katarzyna Faron
Lindalwa Justo de Oliveira
Madrun of Wales
