February 2nd Franciscan Saint of the Day S.G. Mary Fidelis Weiss, Virgin Third Order Franciscan Book of Saints by Marion Habig, OFM Franciscan Herald Press 1979 Servant of God Mary Fidelis Weiss, … More

February 2nd Franciscan Saint of the Day S.G. Mary Fidelis Weiss, Virgin Third Order

Franciscan Book of Saints by Marion Habig, OFM Franciscan Herald Press 1979 Servant of God Mary Fidelis Weiss, Virgin Third Order 2/2