Abusive Sex Abuse Attorney Jeff Hermann Sues Francis

Sex abuse attorney Jeff Herman, 60, a practicing Jew, sued Francis on December 17, Francis’ birthday, in a Manhattan federal court, making the ludicrous claim that the Holy See instructed bishops around the world “to cover up” abuse cases.
Herman also made the racist statement that it knew “for centuries” that a “significant number” of priests were molesting children.
He hides behind seven alleged abuse victims who have already received big cash from New York State dioceses. Now, he hopes for a settlement that could reach into the billions.
Francis’ recent abolition of the Pontifical Secret for sexual abuses is for Herman “divine” because, for him, it makes it “crystal clear” that a “shield of silence” came for the top down.
In truth, the secret honours the presumption of innocence, a fundalmental legal principle.
When it is too late, the Vatican will eventually understand that the abuse-hoax is solely about money and that the bishops’ ridiculous protestations of guilt will be used as a loop to hang them.
Picture: © Mazur, CC BY-NC-SA, #newsYqzuxhttoy
Clicks276
- Report
Social networks
Good luck with that..... Might be easier to find McCarrick's millions.
St Michael the Archangel defend us in battle
St Michael the Archangel defend us in battle