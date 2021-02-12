WINESKINS 2 14 21 Brother Dominic Calabro, SSP, talks about the Year of the Bible; Brother Augustine Condon, SSP, talks about Saints Cyril and Methodius; Fr. Jim Korda interviews Dr. Tim Collins, … More

Brother Dominic Calabro, SSP, talks about the Year of the Bible; Brother Augustine Condon, SSP, talks about Saints Cyril and Methodius; Fr. Jim Korda interviews Dr. Tim Collins, President of Walsh University; music from the CD Rock of Ages, Hymns and Faith by Amy Grant; and, Fr. Jack Lavelle reflects on the readings for the Sixth Sunday in Ordinary Time.