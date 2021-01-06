Anti-racist, anti gun violence and pro-community-activism Chicago priest Fr. Michael Pfleger is accused of committing an act of child sexual abuse. It is more than 40 years ago. He will be out of … More

Anti-racist, anti gun violence and pro-community-activism Chicago priest Fr. Michael Pfleger is accused of committing an act of child sexual abuse. It is more than 40 years ago. He will be out of ministry at St. Sabine, the south side parish where he worked as long as the allegation is investigated.