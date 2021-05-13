Biden Administration Claims the US is Committed to Religious Freedom Worldwide | EWTN News Nightly Secretary of State Antony Blinken is affirming the US commitment to religious freedom around the … More





Secretary of State Antony Blinken is affirming the US commitment to religious freedom around the world. Blinken says "The Biden-Harris Administration will protect and defend religious freedom around the world. We will maintain America's longstanding leadership on this issue." Director of the Middle East Action Team at the Religious Freedom Institute, Jeremy Barker, joins to discuss how the Biden administration is doing so far. Barker tells us about the report and what some of the overall themes are. He shares which countries are most dangerous for Christians. Barker gives his insight into which countries are improving when it comes to religious freedom. He talks about how the report is used and whether it effects funding to other countries. Don't miss out on the latest news and analysis from a Catholic perspective. Get EWTN News Nightly delivered to your email: Biden Administration Claims the US is Committed to Religious Freedom Worldwide | EWTN News NightlySecretary of State Antony Blinken is affirming the US commitment to religious freedom around the world. Blinken says "The Biden-Harris Administration will protect and defend religious freedom around the world. We will maintain America's longstanding leadership on this issue." Director of the Middle East Action Team at the Religious Freedom Institute, Jeremy Barker, joins to discuss how the Biden administration is doing so far. Barker tells us about the report and what some of the overall themes are. He shares which countries are most dangerous for Christians. Barker gives his insight into which countries are improving when it comes to religious freedom. He talks about how the report is used and whether it effects funding to other countries. Don't miss out on the latest news and analysis from a Catholic perspective. Get EWTN News Nightly delivered to your email: ewtn.com/tv/shows/ewtn-news-nightly