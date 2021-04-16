President Biden Welcomes Japanese Prime Minister, Yoshihide Suga, to White House | EWTN News Nightly U.S. President Joe Biden greeted Japan’s Prime Minister, Yoshihide Suga, at the West Wing today … More





U.S. President Joe Biden greeted Japan’s Prime Minister, Yoshihide Suga, at the West Wing today as the two nations are striving to build and strengthen their alliance while working for a free and open Indo-Pacific, in the face of growing Chinese military threats in the region. The White House also today addressed yet another deadly mass shooting in the United States. Jen Psaki, White House Press Secretary, said "Like all of you, we're horrified by the shooting overnight at a FEDEX facility. The president has been briefed by his team." Police say the gunman started randomly shooting at people in the parking lot, then went into the building and continued firing. White House Correspondent, Owen Jensen reports. Don't miss out on the latest news and analysis from a Catholic perspective. Get EWTN News Nightly delivered to your email: President Biden Welcomes Japanese Prime Minister, Yoshihide Suga, to White House | EWTN News NightlyU.S. President Joe Biden greeted Japan’s Prime Minister, Yoshihide Suga, at the West Wing today as the two nations are striving to build and strengthen their alliance while working for a free and open Indo-Pacific, in the face of growing Chinese military threats in the region. The White House also today addressed yet another deadly mass shooting in the United States. Jen Psaki, White House Press Secretary, said "Like all of you, we're horrified by the shooting overnight at a FEDEX facility. The president has been briefed by his team." Police say the gunman started randomly shooting at people in the parking lot, then went into the building and continued firing. White House Correspondent, Owen Jensen reports. Don't miss out on the latest news and analysis from a Catholic perspective. Get EWTN News Nightly delivered to your email: ewtn.com/tv/shows/ewtn-news-nightly