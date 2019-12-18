December 18 – Our Lady of the Expectation

Lady of O -by James J. Galvin By the seven stars of her halo By her seven swords of woe Oh Holy Spirit anneal my pen To utter sweet words for the ears of men In praise of Our Lady of O. With seven … More

Lady of O

-by James J. Galvin



By the seven stars of her halo

By her seven swords of woe

Oh Holy Spirit anneal my pen

To utter sweet words for the ears of men

In praise of Our Lady of O.



With seven O’s we salute Thee

Each evening as Christmas comes;

We hail thee adazzle with sunset gold

Repeating prophecies new and old

Like salvoes of guns and drums.



O Woman, the Word in Thy keeping

Thy secret from God most High,

Shall soon be whispered over the earth

And men shall listen and leap for mirth

Like stars in the Christmas sky.



O Lady, lone tent in the battle

Where our Leader awaits His time;

Though the day grow darker and Satan scorn

The tide of battle shall veer at morn

When He sallies forth to the cheer of horn

And trumpet and timbrel-chime.



O Stalk on the brink of blossom,

Shooting green through the frosty mire;

The peoples pray for thy Spring to come

And the mighty ones of the earth go dumb

For the Flower of the World’s Desire.



O Tower of Grace untrespassed

Since Eden by God’s decree;

At thine ivory spire and jasper gate

The pining kindred of Adam wait

For the turning of Christ the Key.



O Damsel more welcome than morning

To a world gone blind since the fall;

The stars go pale at Thy sandals’ sound

And skylines glimmer, and men peer round

For a virgin in simplest homespun gowned

With the Sunrise under her shawl.



O milk-and-honey-run Mountain

Whence the crystal Cornerstone

Shall issue unsullied by tool or hand

The Stone that shall fasten each race and land

Together like flesh and bone.



O City ashine on the hill-tops

The nations uplift their eyes

From rainy island and sunken sea

And the ends of the earth they throng to Thee

To dwell in thy Christ-lit skies.



By the seven stars of Thy halo

By Thy seven swords of woe

Forgive us, O Lady, these phrases worn

In praise of Thy season with God unborn

O ineffable Lady of O.”



Love & full of joyous expectation,

Matthew