WINESKINS 1 24 21

Fr. Jim Korda speaks with Dr. Jim King, Associate Superintendent of Catholic Schools; Diana Hancharenko talks about the Conversion of St. Paul; Fr. Jim Korda interviews Geno Capone, Part I; music from the CD A Hand to Hold by David Kauffman from goodforthesoulmusic.com; and, Deacon Michael Kocjancic reflects on the readings for the Third Sunday in Ordinary Time.
Fr. Jim Korda speaks with Dr. Jim King, Associate Superintendent of Catholic Schools; Diana Hancharenko talks about the Conversion of St. Paul; Fr. Jim Korda interviews Geno Capone, Part I; music from the CD A Hand to Hold by David Kauffman from goodforthesoulmusic.com; and, Deacon Michael Kocjancic reflects on the readings for the Third Sunday in Ordinary Time.