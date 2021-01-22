WINESKINS 1 24 21 Fr. Jim Korda speaks with Dr. Jim King, Associate Superintendent of Catholic Schools; Diana Hancharenko talks about the Conversion of St. Paul; Fr. Jim Korda interviews Geno … More

Fr. Jim Korda speaks with Dr. Jim King, Associate Superintendent of Catholic Schools; Diana Hancharenko talks about the Conversion of St. Paul; Fr. Jim Korda interviews Geno Capone, Part I; music from the CD A Hand to Hold by David Kauffman from goodforthesoulmusic.com; and, Deacon Michael Kocjancic reflects on the readings for the Third Sunday in Ordinary Time.