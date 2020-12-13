Clicks64
True story (originally pointed out by FatherDaveNix) On 26 March‘09, Hillary Clinton visited Basilica of Our Lady of Guadalupe in Mexico. She asked, "Who painted it?" and Msgr. Monroy responded 'God!…More
True story (originally pointed out by FatherDaveNix)
On 26 March‘09, Hillary Clinton visited Basilica of Our Lady of Guadalupe in Mexico. She asked, "Who painted it?" and Msgr. Monroy responded 'God!'" She laughed.
The next day Hillary received the Margaret Sanger award by Planned Parenthood
On 26 March‘09, Hillary Clinton visited Basilica of Our Lady of Guadalupe in Mexico. She asked, "Who painted it?" and Msgr. Monroy responded 'God!'" She laughed.
The next day Hillary received the Margaret Sanger award by Planned Parenthood
- Report
Social networks