St.Joseph Marchand || NOVEMBER 30

Seminarian in Orsan in 1821. Priest. Studied at the Paris Society of Foreign Missions. Missionary to Annam, Vietnam in 1830. In 1832 he was offered the position of head of the Foreign Mission Seminary in Paris, but declined to continue his work in the field. Transferred to the province of Binh-Thuean. In 1833 a royal decree ordered the arrest of all European missionaries. Father Joseph was arrested and imprisoned in Saigon for 18 months. He was caged, tortured, mutilated and finally murdered. One of the Martyrs of Vietnam.



Born



17 August 1803 at Passavant, Doubs, diocese of Besancon, France

Died



flesh ripped from his body with red hot tongs on 30 November 1835 at Tho Ðuc, Saigon, Vietnam

his body was chopped into pieces and thrown into the sea