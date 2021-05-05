EWTN News Nightly | Tuesday, May 4, 2021 On "EWTN News Nightly" tonight: The USCCB Committee on Migration released a statement Tuesday responding to the Biden administration's increase in the … More





On "EWTN News Nightly" tonight: The USCCB Committee on Migration released a statement Tuesday responding to the Biden administration's increase in the refugee cap limit. The committee wrote in part: "We view this number as a stepping stone toward the administration's stated goal of 125,000 admissions, a figure more consistent with our values and capabilities as a nation." And although the US Senate is on recess right now, that is not stopping a group of Republicans from going after Planned Parenthood. They are demanding an investigation into the amount of money the nation's largest abortion provider received from the Paycheck Protection Program. Pope Francis has asked for prayers for peace in Myanmar. His appeal came as Myanmar's security forces opened fire on protestors against military rule. Rome Correspondent, Colm Flynn, joins to share what more Pope Francis said. Voters in the West Texas city of Lubbock, approved a measure last Saturday to outlaw abortion there. Founder of Sanctuary Cities for the Unborn, Mark Lee Dickson, joins to explain what his reaction was and what comes next for the group. Finally this evening, the leader of a diocese in Pennsylvania has started an initiative aimed at producing a greater dedication and appreciation for the Holy Eucharist. Bishop Alfred Schlert from Allentown, Pennsylvania began the Year of Real Presence on April 11th. Bishop Alfred tells us more about this initiative and why it began on Divine Mercy Sunday.