The Pandemic Hits Catholic Schools Hard, with the Largest Enrollment Drop in Decades

A new report says the coronavirus crisis is hurting enrollment at Catholic schools, with the schools reporting their largest drop in nearly half a century. Their enrollment has declined by more than 110,000 students for the present academic year, or 6.4%. That being the biggest percentage drop in enrollment since 1973. By the end of last year, more than 200 Catholic schools had closed. Kathy Mears, interim president and CEO of the NCEA says, "I think the pandemic hit schools that were vulnerable, financially vulnerable fairly hard, and many schools closed. That's caused a dramatic drop in our enrollment." Despite the report, there is a silver lining. Thomas Carroll, the Superintendent of Catholic Schools in the Archdiocese of Boston, is optimistic the desire for Catholic Education remains saying, "Across the country, there's no shortage of people that want to go to Catholic schools. The shortage is the ability of people to pay given the economic impact of the shutdowns around the country." Because Boston public schools closed and Catholic schools remained open, parents who wanted their children to receive the benefits of in-person classroom experience caused a surge in the enrollment of Catholic schools of Boston. Mears is hopeful, saying "Catholic schools are open, they're welcoming, and we would be glad to educate your child in conjunction with you. We think parents are our partners." Correspondent Mark Irons reports.