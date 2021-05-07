319. Love passing through

Philemon is an example for Paul:I have experienced much joy and encouragement from your love, because the hearts of the holy ones have been refreshed by you, brother. Philemon, chapter 1, verse 7Philemon’s charity is the Love and Mercy of God in action and passing through him. Paul’s joy is that he’s conscientious and charitable toward others. It pleases his heart.For his part, Jesus has a way of spreading joy:“The whole crowd rejoiced at all the splendid deeds done by him.” Luke, chapter 13, verse 17What is the vivid action Jesus is doing right now in us, on this day, simply offered to us?Let’s always trust Jesus, let’s continually give him what we are living, so that he purifies our journey, the bridge that connects us to him. We will discover his presence in our life and for a better world.We will gradually discover our talents throughout the mission. Our talents are different from those of others, but together we will bring to the world faith received from God.Book: The heart’s missionNormand Thomas