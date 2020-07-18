Clicks8
Hail most Holy Woman
Hail most Holy Woman, most powerful queen! Heavenly virtue with supernal grace in you, virginal virgin, descended benignly. Being in the world without the world everything was happy for you: superi…More
Hail most Holy Woman,
most powerful queen!
Heavenly virtue
with supernal grace
in you, virginal virgin,
descended benignly.
Being in the world without the world
everything was happy for you:
superior and profound,
and the gentle breeze.
You knew well for sure
that you left the desert:
up in the sky, which was open,
you went, dearest one!
Source: www.youtube.com/watch
most powerful queen!
Heavenly virtue
with supernal grace
in you, virginal virgin,
descended benignly.
Being in the world without the world
everything was happy for you:
superior and profound,
and the gentle breeze.
You knew well for sure
that you left the desert:
up in the sky, which was open,
you went, dearest one!
Source: www.youtube.com/watch