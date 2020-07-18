Hail most Holy Woman, most powerful queen! Heavenly virtue with supernal grace in you, virginal virgin, descended benignly. Being in the world without the world everything was happy for you: superi… More

Hail most Holy Woman,

most powerful queen!



Heavenly virtue

with supernal grace

in you, virginal virgin,

descended benignly.



Being in the world without the world

everything was happy for you:

superior and profound,

and the gentle breeze.



You knew well for sure

that you left the desert:

up in the sky, which was open,

you went, dearest one!



