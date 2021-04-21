Congress Reacts to the Guilty Verdict of Derek Chauvin and Continues Efforts in Police Reform Reaction of the guilty verdict of Derek Chauvin echoed in the halls of Congress on Capitol Hill. Democrat… More





Reaction of the guilty verdict of Derek Chauvin echoed in the halls of Congress on Capitol Hill. Democrats continue to say this verdict is just the beginning and has renewed efforts to pass police reform. In the past, Congress has taken up police reform legislation, but disagreements over certain provisions have led these measures to stall, and now a renewed effort is underway. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer promises the Senate will pass police reform soon. Republican South Carolina Senator Tim Scott said in a statement, "There is no doubt in my mind that the jury reached the right verdict." He went on to say, "While this outcome should give us renewed confidence in the integrity of our justice system, we know there is more work to be done to ensure the bad apples do not define all officers." Other Republicans say the comments by Congresswoman Maxine Waters, who told protestors to "stay on the street" and ""get more confrontational" if they didn't see a guilty verdict return, should have never happened. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy tried to censure Representative Waters for the comments, but the House Democrats voted to table the issue, essentially defeating it. Senator Lindsey Graham says he's in for moving forward on police reform as long as it's reasonable. While others believe police reform needs to stay on the state level. Capitol Hill Correspondent, Erik Rosales reports.