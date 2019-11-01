Clicks36
Susi 47
3

harpune the ducky racoon -

The best hello wien( vienna
But sounds like ween)

This year i decided to dress up as a quack🦆
Of course the famose
One where is named donald duck-

I will run through the town
When it is night

To whole foods,
When it comes to my sight

There I will be a lucky ducky

I straight walk to the trash can to open it

Then i stick my hand in it

I pick up the not sold nice flower💐
even the smell has it's own power🤧😷😁

I will quickly hit the road
And run as fast as a goat

A mile way
then I will stay,
To have a short pause,
Because
Even a goat 🐐that is a 🦆duck
and had really good luck🍀

Needs a stop to breath in and out
and to shake her feathers out😁

Cause you can not run around
without to make a single sound

After my shortly and calm stay

I walk peacefully away

transfered myself into a racoon,
with a wonderful harpune

walking along with all those kids
they think: what a cool costume, that fits

Have you ever
Thought about doing such a action?

It gives you great fun and satisfacton!

I saved the flower
Because of godspower

He let them grow
For people to Show

How great is his power
Working even in a flower

I am sure god would not mind-
To save his flowers, he may think it's kind

So i decided to rescue them
Now i am over with this poem
Adelita
It's Time to Pray: God's Power Changes Everything 😉 👏👏👏👏
Susi 47
Vered Lavan, Gestas,Erenitin
Elista
gegen hallowien gedicht
Susi 47
it is against hallo teen, where kids collect candy at night time
