harpune the ducky racoon -

The best hello wien( vienna

But sounds like ween)



This year i decided to dress up as a quack🦆

Of course the famose

One where is named donald duck-



I will run through the town

When it is night



To whole foods,

When it comes to my sight



There I will be a lucky ducky



I straight walk to the trash can to open it



Then i stick my hand in it



I pick up the not sold nice flower💐

even the smell has it's own power🤧😷😁



I will quickly hit the road

And run as fast as a goat



A mile way

then I will stay,

To have a short pause,

Because

Even a goat 🐐that is a 🦆duck

and had really good luck🍀



Needs a stop to breath in and out

and to shake her feathers out😁



Cause you can not run around

without to make a single sound



After my shortly and calm stay



I walk peacefully away



transfered myself into a racoon,

with a wonderful harpune



walking along with all those kids

they think: what a cool costume, that fits



Have you ever

Thought about doing such a action?



It gives you great fun and satisfacton!



I saved the flower

Because of godspower



He let them grow

For people to Show



How great is his power

Working even in a flower



I am sure god would not mind-

To save his flowers, he may think it's kind



So i decided to rescue them

Now i am over with this poem