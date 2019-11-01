harpune the ducky racoon

The best hello wien( vienna
But sounds like ween)
This year i decided to dress up as a quack🦆
Of course the famose
One where is named donald duck-
I will run through the town
When it is night
To whole foods,
When it comes to my sight
There I will be a lucky ducky
I straight walk to the trash can to open it
Then i stick my hand in it
I pick up the not sold nice flower💐
even the smell has it's own power🤧😷😁
I will quickly hit the road
And run as fast as a goat
A mile way
then I will stay,
To have a short pause,
Because
Even a goat 🐐that is a 🦆duck
and had really good luck🍀
Needs a stop to breath in and out
and to shake her feathers out😁
Cause you can not run around
without to make a single sound
After my shortly and calm stay
I walk peacefully away
transfered myself into a racoon,
with a wonderful harpune
walking along with all those kids
they think: what a cool costume, that fits
Have you ever
Thought about doing such a action?
It gives you great fun and satisfacton!
I saved the flower
Because of godspower
He let them grow
For people to Show
How great is his power
Working even in a flower
I am sure god would not mind-
To save his flowers, he may think it's kind
So i decided to rescue them
Now i am over with this poem
