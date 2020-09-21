Clicks56
Fr. Altman: Liberal Catholics are Wolves in Sheep's Clothing
Version with no music: youtu.be/rotykvjK1Ss Fr. James Altman doubles down in his widely anticipated follow up to the viral video "You Cannot Be Catholic & a Democrat" - which he maintains is the …More
Version with no music: youtu.be/rotykvjK1Ss Fr. James Altman doubles down in his widely anticipated follow up to the viral video "You Cannot Be Catholic & a Democrat" - which he maintains is the simple truth and a no-brainer statement. Altman discusses the "great tragedy" of the Church, and left-wing cancel culture - the bullying and socialist tactics used in opposition to him and other faithful Catholics. Created by filmmaker Rebecca Brannon. 'You Cannot be Catholic & a Democrat' youtube.com/watch?v=3-7eoTN2vNM Music Credit: 1. Edvard Grieg - Concerto in A Minor Piano. Op. 16: II Adagio 2. Edvard Grieg - Two Elegiac Melodies, Op. 34 II - The Last Spring 3. Edward Elgar - Enigma Variations / Nimrod.