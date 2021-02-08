231. God offers all

This relationship between Solomon and God is quite unique in the Old Testament. Solomon asks neither wealth nor the death of his enemies (which God cannot give him anyway, since he is Love), but Solomon wishes to receive an “understanding heart” from God.This request of Solomon pleases the Lord, who says to him:“Because you have asked for this - not for a long life for yourself, nor for riches, nor for the life of your enemies, but for understanding so that you may know what is right - I do as you requested. I give you a heart so wise and understanding that there has never been anyone like you up to now, and after you there will come no one to equal you.” 1 Kings, chapter 3, verses 10 to 12We can learn from Solomon’s wisdom. He doesn’t seek power, nor wealth.Solomon actually asks for what God is already offering him. His intentions are pure and his life is blessed. God gives him wisdom.God offers us all that is best for our existence. Let’s ask him for what is right. For my part (the author), my prayer for conscious awareness is: “Lord, give me the grace to receive, to accept your graces.”Book: Joy in heaven!Normand Thomas