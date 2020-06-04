Altar Girls Better Dressed than Cuddly Bishop

Slovak-born Reykjavik Bishop David Tencer, 57, Iceland, dresses his teenage altar girls at a Polish Mass in some sort of dalmatics.Tencer is a Capuchin with a long beard. He posted the above picture on FaceBook.com (June 2), adding the comment that Icelanders have been freed from two-meters coronavirus distancing and therefore may return to their usual three-meter distance.In contrast, Tencer shows that he does not only disrespect sanitary but also prudential distancing.