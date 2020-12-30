Trump topples Obama to become America's 'most admired man': Gallup poll. President Donald Trump has been named America’s “most admired man” – dethroning Barack Obama from his 12-year streak, … More

Trump topples Obama to become America's 'most admired man': Gallup poll.



President Donald Trump has been named America’s “most admired man” – dethroning Barack Obama from his 12-year streak, according to Gallup’s annual survey.



The 2020 poll marks the first time President Trump has won on his own after tying with his predecessor last year.



Out of the Americans asked to name which living man anywhere in the world they admired most, 18 per cent said President Trump.



No other public figure received more than two per cent of Republicans' votes.



Former first lady Michelle Obama was named the “most admired woman”, for the third consecutive year, with 10 per cent of the vote.