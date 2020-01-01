Clicks223

Pope Francis apologises for his “bad example yesterday”, when in his words he lost “patience”

De Profundis
At Angelus this morning, Pope Francis visibility chokes up, as he apologises for his “bad example yesterday”, when in his words he lost “patience” when a pilgrim grabbed his hand and wouldn’t let go, and he slapped her hand in order to free himself.
