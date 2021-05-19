Clicks4
THE MARIAN COLLECTION - Top 27 Catholic Hymns and Songs of Praise Best Daughters of Mary Hymns. Thanks for watching this video and don't forget to LIKE, SUBSCRIBE and SHARE my channel if you …More
THE MARIAN COLLECTION - Top 27 Catholic Hymns and Songs of Praise Best Daughters of Mary Hymns.
Thanks for watching this video and don't forget to LIKE, SUBSCRIBE and SHARE my channel if you enjoy it.
+Playlist:
01. O Lord I Am Not Worthy
02. O Mary of Graces
03. O Queen of the Holy Rosary
04. Magnificat, Douay, Latin, English, sung
05. Mass Of The Angels - Credo
06. Mother Dearest Mother Fairest
07. Ave Maris Stella
08. Immaculate Mary May Crowning Song
09. Jesu Redemptor Omnium
10. Jesus My Lord My God My All
11. O Salutaris Hostia
12. O Sons and Daughters
13. On This Day O Beautiful Mother
14. Panis Angelicus
15. Soul of My Savior
16. Tantum Ergo
17. The Angelus
18. Te Saeculorum Principem
19. Visit to Jesus
20. Come Holy Ghost Creator Blest
21. De Profundis
22. God of Mercy and Compassion
23. Hail, Holy Queen Enthroned Above (WLP Choir)
24. Hail, Holy Queen Enthroned Above (The Daughters of Mary)
25. Holy God We Praise Thy Name
26. Immaculate Mary
27. O Sacred Head Surrounded
1. youtube.com/watch?v=FJHjCdLOQWU&list=PLZPn-ahX9P0ukre0sVmBZ5Ck
2. youtube.com/watch?v=WX8Nebs-wRc&list=PLZPn-ahX9P0sLnN4UFqlyvvC
Welcome to my channel.
You have received a valuable gift from God to love and care for every day of your life.
Subscribe : youtube.com/channel/UCQrEnOIhvTJLfWRALzf7R4w
►Thank you for watching the video do not forget to Like , Comment , Share and Subscribe to My Channel..
#worshipsongs #christiangospel #praiseandworship
Thanks for watching this video and don't forget to LIKE, SUBSCRIBE and SHARE my channel if you enjoy it.
+Playlist:
01. O Lord I Am Not Worthy
02. O Mary of Graces
03. O Queen of the Holy Rosary
04. Magnificat, Douay, Latin, English, sung
05. Mass Of The Angels - Credo
06. Mother Dearest Mother Fairest
07. Ave Maris Stella
08. Immaculate Mary May Crowning Song
09. Jesu Redemptor Omnium
10. Jesus My Lord My God My All
11. O Salutaris Hostia
12. O Sons and Daughters
13. On This Day O Beautiful Mother
14. Panis Angelicus
15. Soul of My Savior
16. Tantum Ergo
17. The Angelus
18. Te Saeculorum Principem
19. Visit to Jesus
20. Come Holy Ghost Creator Blest
21. De Profundis
22. God of Mercy and Compassion
23. Hail, Holy Queen Enthroned Above (WLP Choir)
24. Hail, Holy Queen Enthroned Above (The Daughters of Mary)
25. Holy God We Praise Thy Name
26. Immaculate Mary
27. O Sacred Head Surrounded
1. youtube.com/watch?v=FJHjCdLOQWU&list=PLZPn-ahX9P0ukre0sVmBZ5Ck
2. youtube.com/watch?v=WX8Nebs-wRc&list=PLZPn-ahX9P0sLnN4UFqlyvvC
Welcome to my channel.
You have received a valuable gift from God to love and care for every day of your life.
Subscribe : youtube.com/channel/UCQrEnOIhvTJLfWRALzf7R4w
►Thank you for watching the video do not forget to Like , Comment , Share and Subscribe to My Channel..
#worshipsongs #christiangospel #praiseandworship