THE MARIAN COLLECTION - Top 27 Catholic Hymns and Songs of Praise Best Daughters of Mary Hymns.





+Playlist:

01. O Lord I Am Not Worthy

02. O Mary of Graces

03. O Queen of the Holy Rosary

04. Magnificat, Douay, Latin, English, sung

05. Mass Of The Angels - Credo

06. Mother Dearest Mother Fairest

07. Ave Maris Stella

08. Immaculate Mary May Crowning Song

09. Jesu Redemptor Omnium

10. Jesus My Lord My God My All

11. O Salutaris Hostia

12. O Sons and Daughters

13. On This Day O Beautiful Mother

14. Panis Angelicus

15. Soul of My Savior

16. Tantum Ergo

17. The Angelus

18. Te Saeculorum Principem

19. Visit to Jesus

20. Come Holy Ghost Creator Blest

21. De Profundis

22. God of Mercy and Compassion

23. Hail, Holy Queen Enthroned Above (WLP Choir)

24. Hail, Holy Queen Enthroned Above (The Daughters of Mary)

25. Holy God We Praise Thy Name

26. Immaculate Mary

27. O Sacred Head Surrounded



