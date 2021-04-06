Mother Miriam Live - April 6, 2021 Mother tackles the issues of the Catholic perspective on: Reading an Easter homily How do we approach a loved one who is participating in a homosexual relationship? … More

Mother Miriam Live - April 6, 2021



Mother tackles the issues of the Catholic perspective on:



Reading an Easter homily



How do we approach a loved one who is participating in a homosexual relationship?



Were the Jews responsible for Jesus' death?



God-children and the responsibility of a god-parent



7th Day Adventist weddings - should we attend them?