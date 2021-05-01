Signs that the Fatima apparitions have arrived is the title. You may also have noticed in your own lives that particular temptations, assaults, attacks and harassment all from the devil using people,… More

You may also have noticed in your own lives that particular temptations, assaults, attacks and harassment all from the devil using people, illnesses, misfortunes, trials and the like have all increased; this is a good sign as it may mean you are currently in the State of Grace and/or the devil's time is almost up but he wants to finish up with snatching souls in his last moments of given power before he is chained up for a period of time.