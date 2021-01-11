Clicks5
Irapuato
January 12 - Saint Marguerite Bourgeoys Daily Saints Video Series presented by Catechism children of St Jude Udayanagar. Today's video is about Saint Marguerite Bourgeoys, a French nun and founder …More
January 12 - Saint Marguerite Bourgeoys
Daily Saints Video Series presented by Catechism children of St Jude Udayanagar. Today's video is about Saint Marguerite Bourgeoys, a French nun and founder of the Congregation of Notre Dame of Montreal in the colony of New France, now part of Québec, Canada.
  • Report
  • Embed

  • Social networks

Login
Forgot password?
Sign up