January 12 - Saint Marguerite Bourgeoys Daily Saints Video Series presented by Catechism children of St Jude Udayanagar. Today's video is about Saint Marguerite Bourgeoys, a French nun and founder … More

January 12 - Saint Marguerite Bourgeoys

Daily Saints Video Series presented by Catechism children of St Jude Udayanagar. Today's video is about Saint Marguerite Bourgeoys, a French nun and founder of the Congregation of Notre Dame of Montreal in the colony of New France, now part of Québec, Canada.