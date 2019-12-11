 Join Gloria’s Christmas Campaign. Donate now!
New sun-driven cooling period of Earth ‘not far off’

Sepp Benedikt
Nils-Axel Morner, a former head of the Paleo-Geophysics and Geodynamics Department in Stockholm, says a new solar-driven cooling period for the Earth is ‘not far off’.
