The Death Knell Of Sunday Mass Attendance

Mass attendance is significantly below pre-COVID-19 numbers and even “well below now-reduced church capacity,” American priests told LifeSiteNews.com (August 25).Father Andrew Chan of St. Bartholomew in Miramar, Florida, wanted to increase the number of Masses for the reopening in June but the faithful didn't return and he had to cut Masses.St. Gregory the Great Church in Plantation, Florida, reopened in June starting with 25% of their pre-pandemic attendance. By July and August, it only grew to 30%.Michael Hichborn of the Lepanto Institute explained why the faithful gave up: the elderly fear the Coronavirus, and the younger don't know anymore why they should attend Mass.