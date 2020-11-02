135. Listening to the Word

James tells us:“Everyone should be quick to hear, slow to speak, slow to wrath, for the wrath of a man does not accomplish the righteousness of God.” James, chapter 1, verses 19 to 20One of the practices that help us become better, through a life of faith in motion, is to slow down. Slowing down isn’t necessarily laziness. Being slow to talk or get angry, for example, allows us to be more vigilant to the internal movement of our lives. Often, what is done in a hurry doesn’t yield much result except in necessity and urgency.It’s an invitation to change lanes:“Therefore, put away all filth and evil excess and humbly welcome the word that has been planted in you and is able to save your souls.” James, chapter 1, verse 21God’s Word saves. Let’s welcome the words of wisdom for the well-being of our body and soul:The one who peers into the perfect law of freedom and perseveres, and is not a hearer who forgets but a doer who acts, such a one shall be blessed in what he does. James, chapter 1, verse 25It’s never a waste of time to welcome God and his Word, the Verb, into our lives. Let’s practise everything God teaches us. We will reap the benefits. These fruits are to share.Book: … for LoveNormand Thomas