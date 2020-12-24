Clicks5
Irapuato
O Komm, O Komm, Emmanuel Venite The verses of "O Come, O Come, Emmanuel" are actually corresponding paraphrases of the O Antiphons which are sung at Vespers from Dec 17th to Dec 23rd. This is a …More
O Komm, O Komm, Emmanuel Venite

The verses of "O Come, O Come, Emmanuel" are actually corresponding paraphrases of the O Antiphons which are sung at Vespers from Dec 17th to Dec 23rd. This is a German language version of the hymn's first verse.
  • Report
  • Embed

  • Social networks

Login
Forgot password?
Sign up