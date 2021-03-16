Angelas.Christmas.Wish.2020.1080p.NF.WEB-DL.MyCima.TO Angela’s Christmas Wish: the best Christmas gift comes unwrapped Angela's innocence leads her to dream of bringing her father back from Austr… More

This Is Also.- During this Christmas season it is customary that different movies are released to watch as a family, especially for the little ones in the house to enjoy. This time Netflix surprised us with a spin off of “Angela’s Christmas”, called “Angela’s Christmas Wish”.



During this moving 47-minute story, we follow Angela (Voice of Lucy O'Connell) a little girl who lives with her family in Ireland. The arrival of Christmas is a time of joy and happiness at Angela's house. Although the family is not in the best economic situation, the wish of the girl and her brothers is to have her father (Moe Dunford) back. Two years ago in search of work he was forced to go to Australia and everyone at home just "wishes, wishes and wishes ...".



The least happy is the mother of the little ones (Ruth Negga); When they learn that Mom is preparing a big surprise for the princess of the house, Angela and hers, her brother Pat (Brendan Mullins), plan to return her favor by bringing her father back.



The children are restless, well known in the city, especially Angela, who stole the baby Jesus from the church; But don't get her wrong, she felt cold, she just wanted to wrap him up.



As they travel through the city, they discover that the "four pages of the atlas" that separate them from their father, actually includes an ocean of obstacles. Thanks to the adventurous spirit, creativity, resourcefulness and good attitude, children will not give up so easily; after all, the sky is the limit for them, and they have a few hours to get their wish.



Although the difference between social classes is shown, our tender characters never stop on that topic, in fact, they show us that desires are common between both. for the little ones there is no distinction whatsoever, they are just children filled with generosity, patience and innocence, eager to share quality time with their parents.



The supporting characters are memorable, especially Mr. McGinty (Pat Kinevane), the old man with a pregnant cow, little Dorothy (Lola Metcalfe) and the blind accordionist. The animated settings, such as the central church and the streets, are well represented, especially the church with the baby Jesus sheltered.



This film has a great family and Christmas message, with a script by Frank McCourt, based on his own book "Angela's Ashes." If you are looking for a movie for the little ones in the house, Angela’s Christmas Wish is a good alternative for streaming.