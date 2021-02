TRADCATKNIGHT: NEW! SPECIAL GUEST EXCLUSIVE PODCAST: FEBRUARY 10: ANTHONY STINE, “FRANCIS CHURCH, CUPICH TO CHOOSE BISHOPS? & PRIEST SEES THREE DAYS OF DARKNESS?”

ANTHONY STINE FROM RETURN TO TRADITION JOINS THE SHOW AGAIN TO DISCUSS:HYPOCRISY OF FRANCIS, VATICAN 2CUPICH TO PICK BISHOPS, TELL ME IT AINT SO!VATICAN WANTS TO END THE LATIN MASS?FR MALACHI MARTIN WAS RIGHT, SUPERFORCEEASTER LOCKDOWNS COMING?DIVIDED STATES OF AMERIKA 2021 AND BEYONDWE WERE WARNED ABOUT FALSE MYSTICS IN THESE TIMES