A Day After the Breach of the U.S. Capitol, President-Elect Joe Biden Formally Certified the Victor

Although it is calm today, just 24 hours ago, there was complete mayhem at the U.S. Capitol. Members of Congress were forced into hiding, offices were ransacked; it was a historic breach of the symbol of democracy, but after it all, lawmakers came back and finished what they started. Shortly before 4 am today, Vice President Mike Pence finished the formal proceedings of certifying President-elect Joe Biden's victory. The breach of the U.S. Capitol happened for the first time since the British attacked it during the War of 1812. Lawmakers were evacuated during the frantic scene and one protester attempting to get inside the House Chamber was shot dead by police. Dozens of arrests were made with Capitol police saying they are reviewing video to "identify others who may be subject to criminal charges." Correspondent Mark Irons reports.