Holy Father prays for the people of eastern Congo following a volcanic eruption | SW NEWS | 261

Thousands of people have fled the Democratic Republic of the Congo following the eruption of the Nyiragongo Volcano. In this grim scenario, Pope Francis offered prayers on Sunday, May 23, for the people in the city of Goma, who were forced to evacuate. New Jersey bishops to reinstate obligation to attend Sunday Mass in person Catholics in the US state of New Jersey can return to the pews next month as the bishops there have decided to reinstate the obligation to attend Mass on Sundays and other Holy Days. The bishops said in a statement that the dispensation from attending Sunday Mass will be lifted on June 5, Saturday. Pope approves heroic virtues of 7 candidates, including nun killed by Maoist guerrillas Pope Francis has authorised the Congregation for the Causes of Saints to issue new decrees recognizing the heroic virtues of seven candidates for sainthood, including a Spanish Augustinian missionary who laboured in China and a Peruvian nun killed by Maoist guerrillas. Fr Mariano Gazpio began his missionary activity in China in 1924 and was known for his apostolic zeal and piety. Laudato Si Week comes to a close in Italy with liturgical celebrations The Laudato Si Week which was observed to remind believers of the need to protect the Earth as envisaged by Pope Francis in his path breaking encyclical on the environment, came to a close on Sunday, May 23, with liturgical celebrations in Rome and Assisi.