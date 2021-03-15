 Gloria.tv's Secret Lenten Message: Forget About the Many
Clicks39
en.news

Netherlands: Catholics Don’t Come Back After Covid-Lockdowns

After one year of Church lockdown, parish life in the Netherlands is coming to a standstill.

21 priests from seven Dutch dioceses told Kn.nl that the “very [few] loyal churchgoers” have remained despite the lockdowns but those who have less of a bond with the Church are gone, “The same goes for families and children.”

A priest from Groningen-Leeuwarden Diocese said that nearly all catechetic activity, like preparing classes for First Communion or Confirmation, have ceased in his parish.

Some priests explained that people more easily skip a funeral Mass and take their deceased straight to a crematorium where they are allowed to gather for a cup of coffee after the “ceremony.”

One priest summed up, “People who previously would have come to church, now don’t.” A big part of the Catholics in the Netherlands are foreigners.

Picture: © Mazur/cbcew.org.uk, CC BY-NC-ND, #newsHmgsucrwrm

  • Report

  • Social networks

Login
Forgot password?
Sign up