Francis Adulator Rejoices: “Francis Doesn’t Speak Like a Priest”

Jesuit Father Antonio Spadaro is an important figure in Francis’ entourage. He is the editor in chief of La Civiltà Cattolica, a Jesuit periodical which is revised by the Vatican’s Secretariat of State before it is published. Francis made Spadaro a consultor to both the Pontifical Council for Culture and the Secretariat for Communications. He is described as being “very close” to Francis. Spadaro was also the Vatican’s battle axe against US President Trump. In an article, approved by the Vatican, he compared Christian Trump supporters to ISIS.



Last Thursday, Spadaro published an article in Il Fatto Quotidiano about Francis’ way of communicating. Instead of dealing with the subject in a serious way, an enthusiastic Spadaro writes like a teenager girl who just has fallen in love with Elvis Presley. The quixotic title of Spadaro’s article is: “The Pope from the streets does not speak like a priest.” Only – Francis has never been a simple priest on the streets. From the beginning he belonged to the power centres, first with the Jesuits and then in Buenos Aires Archdiocese.



Spadaro praises Francis’ “direct language” saying that his expressions come – quote “from his life with the faithful.” For Spadaro, this is part of Francis way of communicating Christianity today. In reality, Francis is known for his fits of temper and his verbal abuses. His usage of the language is at times so bad that “The Pope Francis Little Book of Insults” was published. But Spadaro’s goal is obviously not to present facts but to flatter Francis. An Italian historian commented to Gloria.tv: “When I first read the article, I thought it was written with an ironic intent.”



Spadaro is overcome by his teenaged schwarmerei. He calls Francis a “great communicator” and gushes about Francis’ “body torsion.” Quote, “Even his own corporeity is bent over the interlocutor. Sometimes Francis even seems to lose his balance.” The same seems to be true for Spadaro. Lost in his boundless enthusiasm, Spadaro calls Francis’ words “authentic,” “nonchalant,” “effective,” taken “from the memory of his ancestors, his grandmother above all,” “radically pastoral,” with a “radical orality” which is “maternal” and “merciful” and constitute "fragments of an amorous speech" and correspond to “the language of the prophets of the Old Testament.” It seems that for Spadaro, human language lacks the words to adequately praise Francis’ communicative genius.



Spadaro admits that Francis’ speech is confused. Or in Spadaro’s words: "It does not proceed by rigid logical-formal arguments." His explanation: Francis does not intend to issue press releases or give lectures; he wants to "open a dialogue". In Spadaro’s puffy language, Francis’ confusion is "radically pastoral" and thus receives "poetic vibrancy". Question to Spadaro: How can a confused speech which nobody understands, open a dialogue?