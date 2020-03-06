Francis Asks Persecuted Chinese Christians To Avoid "Proselytism," Be “Good Citizens”

Francis released a Thursday video message with his March prayer intention for “The unity of Christians in China.”
He encourages Chinese Catholics to be “truly Christians” and “good citizens” who promote the Gospel, "but without engaging in proselytism,” whatever that means.
Meanwhile, the Chinese government keeps closing churches so that Catholics are forced to pray on the street (pictured). The persecution of Christians has increased since Francis made his controversial deal with Beijing.
On social media, the comments on Francis' statements are mostly critical,
“Is proselytism even possible if you are the underdog, persecuted to be extinction? What if being faithful is at odds with unity? This is unworkable advice.”
Or: “So stay Catholic, but for Pete's sake, don't let it show, don't make a fuss about it, don't try to change anyone else's heart... and don't blame me or your government for the destruction of your churches and the mistreatment of faithful clergy.”
Or: “What the Pachamama does that even mean?”
Irrefutable proof of Bergui's malice: he wants muslims take over Europe, but he doesn't say bleep of the concentration camps for 2 million muslims in China. It's like feministis: they say they are for women's freedom and equality, they don't say bleep of China forcing women to abort and being aborted, by the millions... There you go: "I see your true colors, shinning through, I see your true …More
