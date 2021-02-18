Forced Vaccination: Did The Vatican Really Back Down?

Cardinal Bertello, the President of the Pontifical Commission for Vatican City State, issued a February 18 statement promising “alternative solutions” for Vatican employees who don't want to receive the Covid-19 vaccine.
They would not lose their jobs as initially suggested in a Vatican decree.
Bertello reacted after the Vatican was confronted with headlines like “No jab, no job: Vatican gets tough with Covid anti-vaxxers” (Reuters.com).
Despite Bertello's denial, it is unlikely that the Vatican will relax its stances on forced vaccinations.
Picture: Giuseppe Bertello © wikicommons, CC BY-SA, #newsOhlkpylvqh
Clicks106
- Report
Social networks