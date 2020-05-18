Clicks63
en.news
1

Female Pastoral Employee Claims: "I Absolve You From Your Sins"

On Palm Sunday 2019, Christiane Kreienkamp a pastoral minister in Dingden (Münster Diocese, Germany) dressed up in a priestly alb, and presided a penitential service.

At the end, she held a purple stole lengthwise in front of her and claimed before the audience: "I absolve you from your sins in the name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit."

Father Paul Spätling, a priest of the same diocese, described the incident in a May 16 letter to Gloria.tv and the German bishops.

Münster Bishop Felix Genn, a close collaborator of Cardinal Hans Urs von Balthasar (+1988), replied when asked about the incident: "That was not right. However, apart from that Mrs. Kreienberg is doing a good job (!) in the church. We have to leave it as it is."

At the same time, Genn took away the "job" from a priest and leader of the Marian Movement of Priests in Germany. He had spoken "too often" about confession.

Picture: © Mauricio Artieda, CC BY-NC-SA, #newsRcoqfwcmqj
  • Report

  • Social networks

mystic
  • Report
If she says that to a blind person, and after that she says that, the blind person can suddenly see. And she does that same thing several times in a row, then I would have no problems with this situation.
Login
Forgot password?
Sign up