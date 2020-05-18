Female Pastoral Employee Claims: "I Absolve You From Your Sins"

On Palm Sunday 2019, Christiane Kreienkamp a pastoral minister in Dingden (Münster Diocese, Germany) dressed up in a priestly alb, and presided a penitential service.
At the end, she held a purple stole lengthwise in front of her and claimed before the audience: "I absolve you from your sins in the name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit."
Father Paul Spätling, a priest of the same diocese, described the incident in a May 16 letter to Gloria.tv and the German bishops.
Münster Bishop Felix Genn, a close collaborator of Cardinal Hans Urs von Balthasar (+1988), replied when asked about the incident: "That was not right. However, apart from that Mrs. Kreienberg is doing a good job (!) in the church. We have to leave it as it is."
At the same time, Genn took away the "job" from a priest and leader of the Marian Movement of Priests in Germany. He had spoken "too often" about confession.
