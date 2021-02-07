Clicks663
Saint Giles Mary Of Saint Joseph - February 7
breski1 Born to a pious family and raised in a small village. Rope maker by trade. Drawn to a religious life, he applied to the Discalced Friars Minor of Saint Peter of Alcantara at Naples, Italy in 1754 at age 25. He wished to become a priest, but lacked the education, and was received as a lay brother.
Porter and gate-keeper at his monastery‘s seminary, a position that put him in constant contact with those in need. He had a special ministry to the sick, and worked with lepers, travelling outside the city to help those who had become shunned and isolated. Even in life he was considered by locals as a saint and patron of the sick and outcast. Legend says that when he was charged with distributing food and alms to the poor, Saint Joseph would intervene to insure he never ran out.
Born
16 November 1729 at Taranto, Apulia, Italy as Francis Pontillo
Died
7 February 1812 at Naples, Italy of natural causes while at prayer
huge crowds turned out for his funeral
Venerated
24 February 1868 by Pope Pius IX (decree of heroic virtues)
Beatified
5 February 1888 by Pope Leo XIII
Canonized
2 June 1996 by Pope John Paul II
