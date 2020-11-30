Response to a promotional broadcast “A chip under the skin” of the Orthodox channel “Spas”

Re:Action

“A chip under the skin”

Spas

“I am absolutely convinced that God will never allow a person to fall into a state where his freedom will be completely enslaved by external forces.”

“ completely enslaved by external forces”

if one does not want it to be

with a single decision one fully surrenders one’s will and there is no way back

In fact, such person no longer has power of his own free will to repent, because by receiving the chip he voluntarily renounced his free will.

“You must not eat fruit from the tree of the knowledge of good and evil...; if you do, you will die...”

“But I am absolutely convinced that God will never allow

to fall into a state where your freedom will be completely enslaved by external forces.”





Subscribe to BCP newsletters



vkpatriarhat.us4.list-manage.com/…4da3e3582e1ecefc&id=c8496b93c3 The Byzantine Catholic Patriarchate (BCP) is a community of monks, priests and bishops living in monasteries. The BCP is headed by Patriarch Elijah with two Secretary Bishops, +Timothy and +Methodius. The BCP arose from the need to defend the fundamental Christian truths against heresies and apostasy. It does not recognize pseudo Pope Bergoglio and is not subordinate to him.Subscribe to BCP newsletters

One can watch an online Russian Orthodox broadcaston the topicof thechannel. Among the guests were Orthodox activists who defended the truth, and Prof. Katasonov provided brief specialist information over Skype. However, the directors of the programme did not mean to warn the Orthodox public against chipping. On the contrary, they also invited a young man who had two chips under his skin and advertised them. In the same way, an Orthodox priest present manipulatively promoted chipping. What methods were used? Gross manipulation, trivialization of the truth, and even ridicule of God’s Word... The host describes herself as an Orthodox believer and, among other things, claims that a chip need not be a barrier with regard to participation in Holy Communion. She even repeatedly says that chipping is inevitable for everyone. Archpriest Dudko totally boycotted the warning from Orthodox activists. He argued that it only concerned the technical aspect, but that he would clarify the spiritual one. Instead, he manipulatively opened the door to suicidal chipping.Quote of Archpriest Mikhail Dudko:Response: God respects human freedom. The tragedy of human freedom, however, is that man can do evil, he can stand against God. By voluntarily uniting with the spirit of lies and stubbornly rejecting the truth, one condemns oneself to the lake of fire forever. This is a great danger to human freedom! Every Christian must have saving fear so as not to use his freedom against himself.Archpriest Dudko told a half-truth. Human freedom indeed cannot bebut only. Dudko knowingly concealed the other half of the truth. On the other hand, one can accept enslavement by external forces voluntarily.There is partial enslavement and there is total enslavement. Partial enslavement is caused by every sin which is in fact consent to evil and lies. One can get out of – be delivered from – slavery such as alcoholism, sexual perversion or drug addiction through repentance. However, there is also such enslavement when. The Holy Scriptures urgently warn against this enslavement! It specifically concerns the voluntary acceptance of a chip in the body. Of course, the situation is different if one is chipped by force.Voluntary acceptance of a chip means acceptance of the beast’s domination through his mark. Scripture says that in such case one is doomed to the lake of fire after death.Many Orthodox Christians are determined to lose their lives as martyrs rather than to renounce their free will and hence their salvation.By giving us free will, God has also given us responsibility for our salvation. Dudko cleverly throws this responsibility back on God, so that he does not have to make any sacrifice for his salvation. He commits the same manipulation as the serpent in paradise. God said:The serpent would say by analogy:you, Adam,What should Archpriest Dudko say to the Orthodox public instead of his manipulation?1) He should have warned: The situation we are in is extremely serious! Now our eternal salvation is at stake because of chips.2) He should have called on the faithful: You must make an inner decision that you will not renounce your free will at any cost, and therefore you will not receive Satan’s mark – a chip.3) He should have called for repentance and daily prayer. Today, the ideal is family prayer together, best from 8 to 9 pm. It may include reading the lives of the holy martyrs. The Orthodox faithful need to receive a spirit of true heroism, be ready to confess Christ, and not submit to the rule of the beast, even at the cost of martyrdom.The current leadership of the Orthodox Church headed by Patriarch Kirill has the same spirit of apostasy as the apostate Vatican headed by pseudo Pope Bergoglio. Both betrayed Christ and serve the antichrist. Their fruit is obvious – they promote his agenda through archpriests like Dudko.+ Methodius OSBMr + Timothy OSBMrSecretary Bishops of the Byzantine Catholic Patriarchate26 November 2020