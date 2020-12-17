Live Action founder challenges Trump and Pence on support for abortion-tainted COVID vaccines

Remember when, a few months ago, vaccines involving aborted children were just ONE of 'several' different vaccine options? Me neither.



Remember when, a few months ago, vaccines involving aborted children were just ONE of 'several' different vaccine options? Me neither.



Zero surprise which one is getting all the focus and the funding. This is just another way to legitimize abortion in the most despicable way possible. The murdered unborn are no longer just an inconvenience to their mothers. Now the population will come to see them as a viable and worthy resource for science, no different than a bacteria culture. Thus, they'll be further dehumanized.