Dr. Fauci Pleads to Americans as New Variants of COVID-19 are Found Around the World Health officials have discovered a new strain of the coronavirus that seems to have originated in the UK. The new … More





Health officials have discovered a new strain of the coronavirus that seems to have originated in the UK. The new strain can reportedly spread more quickly and could already be in the US. According to the World Health Organization, new variants of COVID-19 have been found in places like Denmark, Belgium, the Netherlands, Australia and South Africa. However, the CEO of BioNTech says he's confident that the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine will work on the new COVID variant, but they are still testing. Dr. Anthony Fauci received a Moderna vaccine shot and is reiterating his longstanding plea for Americans to curb their normal Christmas and holiday plans this year as the virus continues to surge around the US. Correspondent Mark Irons reports. Don't miss out on the latest news and analysis from a Catholic perspective. Get EWTN News Nightly delivered to your email: Dr. Fauci Pleads to Americans as New Variants of COVID-19 are Found Around the WorldHealth officials have discovered a new strain of the coronavirus that seems to have originated in the UK. The new strain can reportedly spread more quickly and could already be in the US. According to the World Health Organization, new variants of COVID-19 have been found in places like Denmark, Belgium, the Netherlands, Australia and South Africa. However, the CEO of BioNTech says he's confident that the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine will work on the new COVID variant, but they are still testing. Dr. Anthony Fauci received a Moderna vaccine shot and is reiterating his longstanding plea for Americans to curb their normal Christmas and holiday plans this year as the virus continues to surge around the US. Correspondent Mark Irons reports. Don't miss out on the latest news and analysis from a Catholic perspective. Get EWTN News Nightly delivered to your email: ewtn.com/tv/shows/ewtn-news-nightly