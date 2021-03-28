7th Station - Jesus Falls the Second Time "Consider the second fall of Jesus under the Cross—a fall which renews the pain of all the wounds of the head and members of our afflicted Lord. My most … More

"Consider the second fall of Jesus under the Cross—a fall which renews the pain of all the wounds of the head and members of our afflicted Lord. My most gentle Jesus, how many times Thou hast pardoned me, and how many times have I fallen again, and begun again to offend Thee! Oh, by the merits of this new fall, give me the necessary help to persevere in Thy grace until death. Grant that in all temptations which assail me I may always commend myself to Thee. I love Thee, Jesus my love; I repent of having offended Thee. Never permit me to offend Thee again. Grant that I may love Thee always; and then do with me what Thou wilt." – Reflection by St Alphonsus Liguori. This station is from Douai Abbey in Berkshire, UK. During Passiontide, I am posting one Station of the Cross a day, each taken from a different location around the world.



Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr